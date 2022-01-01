"What's Your Armor"
This podcast is a deep dive that combines two aspects - personal journaled thoughts and conversations with God and interviews with guests based on those journal entries. Each episode focuses on the valleys of life, and the processes used to walk out of that darkness. We cover questions birthed out of those valleys and how God's tangible presence helped each guest walk to their peaks. What's Your Amor is hosted by professional athlete Steven Benedict.
Want to be a guest?
Do you have a dynamic story in which there's no other explanation but God's hand all over it?