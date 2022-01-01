William Luke
I’m a tattoo artist/shop owner at Voiced by Design in Lake City FL. Proud father of our son Odin and future husband to my beautiful fiancé Abby. Follow me for work and DM for inquires!!!
I’m a tattoo artist/shop owner at Voiced by Design in Lake City FL. Proud father of our son Odin and future husband to my beautiful fiancé Abby. Follow me for work and DM for inquires!!!
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company