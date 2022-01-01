Working in Support of Education
W!se is a nationally recognized educational non-profit that offers a suite of financial literacy and college/career readiness programs and services to students and educators throughout the United States.
Financial Literacy Certification Program
This award-winning initiative supports personal finance instruction at high schools in 49 states and provides an opportunity for students to become Certified Financially Literate (CFL™).
MoneyW!se
MoneyW!se is a groundbreaking financial education program which offers a pathway for survivors of domestic violence to financial independence.
Personal Finance Certification for Educators
This unique certification Test measures the proficiency of Instructors to teach personal finance. Instructors who pass the Test earn W!se's Certification in Personal Finance.
Quality of Life INNOVATIONS (QLI)
QLI is an exciting college/career readiness program & scholarship competition. Students select a community issue they care about, conduct research, consult with experts and design and implement proposals for change.
W!se Institute
The W!se Institute is an award-winning college and career-readiness initiative offered throughout the year to students in New York City high schools as school-day seminars and internships. New to the Institute is the Engineered Green Economics (EGE) initiative that helps students learn about sustainability across a variety of industries.