Artist mother and wife of a disc golfer. I saw a need for the ladies of disc golf to have a whimsical, fun, bright option to their apparel, I have been going to tournaments for 20+ years and noticed that the options for ladies prizes/ winnings was never geared to the woman not the the tees was bad just all the same kinda and I thought how great would it be to give them some happy art to wear to support their sport. My designs are for everyone but originally designed with the ladies in mind.