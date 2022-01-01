WPS SYATP

On September 28, all around the world, religious youth groups come together to celebrate the See You At the Pole Event. No matter your religious affiliation, Windermere Prep invites you to celebrate this day led by student and youth ministry leader Andrew Grady on campus in front of our flag pole. To text us and or to receive text updates, please use the " Text Us!" button below and send the message as it is, or email [email protected]! NOTICE: EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO HURRICAN IAN! WE WILL WORK WITH WPS TO GET A NEW DATE FOR THE EVENT AFTER THE STORM!