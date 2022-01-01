Xavier Xanitois bey
For the Safety of the Member and Official Staff of Temple #4 By Order of The Acting 1st. Lt. Mufti Brother X. A. Xanitois Bey
Have you come in contact with any one with covid 19>
This poll is closed
