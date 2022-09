XRL Esports

We are XRL Esports a sim racing team based in the UK with drivers from all over the world. We have drivers from the US to Australia, and we don't have a lack of talent with the team being run by incredible owners with the likes of Billy Novak and Jack Wright. XRL Esports formed from a F1 racing league XRL has caught the eye of many racers and while having partnership with Under Armour and Gatorade we still take 100% pride into what we do!