Frezsanee Knight

I am a full-service Athlete Business Manager/ Personal Assistant. This means I am fully engaged in most, if not all, of the daily tasks necessary for my clients to operate their businesses and personal obligations efficiently and effectively. Most importantly, as a vital member of your team, It is my obligation to equip you with the tools you need to be successful. If you are interested in working with me, please get in touch so we can set up a time to discuss exactly what you need and the amount of hours you require. Thank you!