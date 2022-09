YandT Embroidery and Screen Printing

YandT Enterprises of Rockland inc. is a Monsey and Brooklyn based business with 26 years of experience of high-quality work on apparel, uniforms, sportswear, and promotions. We established in 1995 as an in-house embroidery shop and continued with screen printing and heat transfers, everything done in our own factory in the USA. We specialize in quality work, and rush jobs, for great prices, with a compelling business atmosphere.