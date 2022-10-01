Cheryl's Voice

LaTasha Jackson-McDougle was a child left behind at 18 months; in 1984, her father stalked her mother, ultimately taking the life of her mother, Cheryl Williams-Saddler, along with his own, leaving LaTasha behind for dead. LaTasha was placed under guardianship care of her Maternal parents. Thirty-eight years later, LaTasha is dedicated to being an advocate; She has devoted her life and education to learning more about Domestic Violence and is motivated to share her story and play an active role in Domestic Violence Awareness. LaTasha Jackson-McDougle is highly motivated to encourage children who survived and witnessed domestic violence in their homes. She actively promotes Domestic Violence Awareness in the communities letting Cheryl's Voice be heard