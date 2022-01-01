YM4C - Young Men 4 Christ

YM4C is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit that shares the Love of Christ through creative programming initiatives that promote life skills, character education, and physical activity. YM4C mission is to empower youth through life skills and character development. YM4C vision is to inspire positive changes in the youth of today helping to make tomorrow a better place. YM4C Cornerstones: Love - Consistency - Opportunity - Exposure