Yolanda A Smith

I have always loved to travel and help people. I am so excited to work in an industry that allows me to combine my two loves. Although my niche is the Caribbean (cruises and land vacations), I can assist you with all types of travel. Hotels, rail, all inclusive packages, groups, International air and everything else travel. Allow me to assist you with your travel needs and make all our dreams come true. For the Love of Travel!