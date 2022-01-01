Young Division

We are an international a capella group. We have members from Europe, Asia and America. There's 9 members. We like to make music from other popluar a cappella such as Pentatonix, Home Free, VoicePlay, and Straight No Chaser. We also make our own a cappella music. Our members consisted of Casey Kuma (High Tenor), Emma Meirovich(Beatboxer/ Soprano), Nancy Garibay(Tenor/Creator/arranger), Ma'Nya Weatherly-Bracey(Beatboxer), Roan(Soprano), Hiya(Soprano), Neko(Soprano), Sasza(Alto) Jake Akins(Bass/Arranger). Our group spans of ages 18-12. We all have a extreme passion for a capella music and just music in general. We all love Pentatonix. We are all in school so getting music done is hard. We make it work we have out one song and it isn't the best because we rushed it, but we still like it.