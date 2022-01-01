Young June

With his true aspiration for music, Young June is an upcoming artist out of Cincinnati OH. Young June gives us a wide range and variety of music with his crave for melodic sound! Although other artist use this melodic sound we all know of, Young June Has a very unique sound that is unlike any other!!! His consistency to bring out the best content is very desirable also, a true work horse! As for his inspirations, Young June gets his musical knowledge from music artist such as Travis Scott, Kanye West. The Passion of a beast known as Tory Lanez, The Futuristic sound inspired by Musical Legend Pharrell, Tyler The Creator And many more artist, Young June is the FULL PACKAGE AND WELCOMES YOU TO HIS MUSICAL CAREER AND JOURNEY WITH OPEN ARMS! WELCOME TO THE BEGINNING OF SOMETHING GREAT!!!!