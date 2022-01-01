Shelia Lunsford, Managing Broker, TGWRE

Shelia Lunsford, Managing Broker of Team George Weeks Real Estate, has had a successful career in Real Estate Management and Sales for over 19 years. Her passion for people and real estate create the perfect opportunity for her skill set. Maintaining a positive attitude, great communication skills and an unparalleled work ethic have created raving fans and longtime referral clients for Shelia. For the past six years Shelia has served on the Board of Directors for the Middle TN Association of Realtors; and has served in the capacity of Treasurer and currently, as Secretary/Treasurer. Shelia has also served as a committee member and Chairperson for both the Grievance Committee and the Professional Standards Committee. In her spare time, Shelia loves to spend time with family and friends. She and her husband enjoy time on Tims Ford Lake where they currently reside. The name you know... the Realtor you trust... Shelia Lunsford