Youth Education and Sports
Our mission is to provide student-athletes with the tools to develop positive character, enhance academics, improve decision making and to develop quality habits by meeting them where they are and helping them grow into accomplished students.
studentathleteplaybook.org
This journal is for student-athletes to extend their writing and deepen their understandings of the Student Athlete Playbook and related materials. Included are writing activities related to famous athlete quotes, as well as a myriad of videos related to student-athlete perseverance and inspiration. The Facilitator’s Guide is supportive in guiding facilitators in utilizing The Student-Athlete Playbook with young people to its fullest benefit.