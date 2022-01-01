James Bailey Ross

videographer / Composer / songwriter / Producer / Visual brand coordinator / CEO Ambassador for Genepool / StruGGLife and the founder of GENEPOOLTV / StruGGLife ENT THIS IS SOMETHING That I started in the beginning of 2017 And I’ve been in the development since I created this when I was 16 years old and I am now 25 so I’ve been dedicated for a while now and things are finally coming into Fruition I have collaboration with local Companies such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, RageOn!, and alive shoes now hidden hills Watch company so I have my hands in quite a bit of things and much more !!! I’ve always been detailed and buisness oriented in the development of my career choices and experiences I’m sociable a people person very humble and honest reserved yet selfless like to expand my knowledge let alone my capabilities in the growth of my individuality