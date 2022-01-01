Yvette SL Bolden

Hello and thank you for taking the time to learn my story. A little about me I'm a Health Consultant Advocate. I have a great passion for Health &Wellness! I love nutrition and helping others making them aware of living the abundant life! I believe strongly in taking full charge of your health and take great care of your temple, your body that is. God gave us a life to live and a soul to take great care. I love drawing and painting and creating something from scratch! I would like to own a day spa for Health & Wellness!