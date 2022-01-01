Zamora Kae TheBlackSwan

With an undeniable sound of underground and mainstream rap, solo artist, Zamora Kae sets out to break barriers in the music realm. Featured on BET, VH1, and MTV, Zamora Kae is a new and fresh sound to the music industry as an artist, rapper, singer, and songwriter. Her charismatic personality brings an intoxicating stage presence which is sure to grab your attention. In a world that often tries to define you, Zamora Kae pushes the limit on what is to be expected. Growing up facing many adversities, Zamora Kae, identifies as the Black Swan, a title that defines what she encompasses, which is the darkness and finding the beauty in what was and what is to come. The jack of all trades is what they call her because with every goal she sets she surpasses the expectations that are placed upon her. As the black swan Zamora kae uses her many life experiences as a fuel to her flame, which is her music.