Patent Marking
This webpage lists systems, products and/or services offered by the dtx company and one or more patents that apply to each listed system, product or service. This webpage is intended to provide notice to the public pursuant to 35 U.S.C. § 287(a) that the listed systems, products and/or services utilize patented technology.
System, Product or Service Name
Flowcode Generator (accessible at www.flowcode.com)
Smart Rules (available to Pro: https://www.flowcode.com/pro)
Video Insertion Tool (accessible at https://www.flowcode.com/video-qr-code-tool/)
Patent Number(s)
Patent No. 11,010,650
Patent No. 11,205,105
Patent No. 11,120,095
Patent No. 11,334,779