"We utilize Flowcodes for each unique table for ordering purposes. We also have Flowcodes for our menu to access the full menu, and for Ovation, our feedback collection partner. For us, we love the ability to create Flowcodes with our branding. It elevates our brand by not just being a boring black and white box of the past. Having a dynamic QR code, and being able to change it's scan destination at any time, gives a lot of flexibility and removes a lot of the anxiety around printing QR codes, and has already saved hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in errant printing from last minute changes. From a CRM perspective, we love the simple analytics that show how many scans we have - and where - and that helps us know more about our customer behavior."