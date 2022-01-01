QR Codes for Collecting CRM
Leverage QR codes to collect contacts from the offline world and build your marketing database. Track, retarget, and engage.
Integrate with ease
Whether it’s Zapier or Mailchimp, connect a QR code to any CRM platform of your choice. Use our API to generate batch QR codes with unique qualities.
Diversify destinations with offline campaigns
QR brings offline to online. Bring customers from your marketing campaigns into your funnel. From billboards to direct mail, QR codes can be placed on any surface and integrate with your CRM platform.
Passive lead generation
A mailing list is the bread and butter of any live event promoter. A QR code is an easy way to get them to sign up. Create lead magnets and strong CTAs to encourage people to volunteer their contact details.
"We utilize Flowcodes for each unique table for ordering purposes. We also have Flowcodes for our menu to access the full menu, and for Ovation, our feedback collection partner. For us, we love the ability to create Flowcodes with our branding. It elevates our brand by not just being a boring black and white box of the past. Having a dynamic QR code, and being able to change it's scan destination at any time, gives a lot of flexibility and removes a lot of the anxiety around printing QR codes, and has already saved hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in errant printing from last minute changes. From a CRM perspective, we love the simple analytics that show how many scans we have - and where - and that helps us know more about our customer behavior."
Best practices for QR codes for CRM
Step 1 is creating the codes, but how are you going to get people to scan them? Check out our best practices for collecting CRM with QR codes.
Scan to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile landing page for people to land when they scan your QR code. Collect email addresses, phone numbers, and more.
Design your QR code
Flowcode staffs a design team that helps you create custom codes. Get one built for your brand and see sky high engagement.
Put codes everywhere!
You can put a code on anything to gather CRM data. Place them on packages, billboards, flyers, business cards, swag, videos, or the walls of your store.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for collecting CRM? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for CRM
How can QR codes be used for CRM?
QR codes make gathering contact information for customer relationship management simple as can be. All it takes is a QR code linked directly to a sign-up form. Potential customers can use their smartphone to scan a code printed on to a business card, flyer, banner, merchandise, or nearly anything else and enter their email.
How do I create a QR code for my business contact?
The first step towards creating any QR code is choosing a QR code generator. When choosing a generator you’ll want to take both cost and feature set into account. If you’re planning to use your code to gather CRM contacts, you’ll likely want codes without a scan limit. Companies like Flowcode offer a basic plan that comes with one free code with unlimited scans and analytics so you can see when and where you’re gaining new contact information and adjust your strategy accordingly.
Can QR codes be used in CRM emails?
In addition to being used to gather emails, QR codes can be embedded in the emails you send. Since customers may be reading your CRM communication on a desktop or laptop, QR codes embedded in emails can provide instant access to app downloads or business contact information. Customers can use their phone cameras to scan the email code and put whatever you want them to be able to access on their phones onto said phones.
Can QR codes be integrated into Hubspot and Salesforce?
QR codes can be used to gather sign-ups for nearly any CRM platform including Hubspot, Salesforce, Zapier, Agile, and more. Once you’ve created your sign-up page on your chosen CRM platform, you can copy the link to the form and input it to a QR code generator of your choice. When customers scan the code, they’ll be taken to the appropriate location to provide their email address and other information. When choosing a QR code generator, you should consider what features will best allow you to gather your customers’ contact information. For example, Flowcode offers unlimited scans with its free basic plan, which could be essential if you’re trying to gather a high volume of contacts.
How much does it cost to create a QR code for CRM platforms?
Different QR code generators charge different amounts for different features. Many generators will provide at least one code for free, though you may have to pay more for additional features. If you’re only planning to use a code for linking to a sign-up form to gather contact information, you can probably get by with one code applied in as many locations as you’d like. You’ll likely want that code to come with unlimited scans so you can prepare for success and it could also be helpful if the code is dynamic. The destination of dynamic codes can be edited without having to generate a new code, so you can launch new campaigns with ease.
Where can QR codes for CRM be placed?
If you’re planning to use QR codes to gather customer contact information you’ll want to place those codes wherever your customers might see them. That could include business cards, merchandise, flyers, your website, the walls of your business and anywhere else your customers phones could scan. As long as you’re using a code generator like Flowcode that offers unlimited scans, you might as well place your codes in as many places as you can.
