QR Codes for Direct Mail

Measure the impact of your direct mail campaigns

Traditional direct mail campaigns are antiquated. Adding a QR code to your mail moves people online, allowing you to track engagement, collect customer contact information, and sell more products and services.

QR codes for product listings

Drive audiences directly to product listings

No more typing in websites or calling phone numbers. QR codes are a ubiquitous, effortless way to bring people to your online store so they can buy your products.

Measure the effectiveness of regional campaigns

With traditional mailers, tracking the effectiveness of campaigns is difficult. However, when someone scans a QR, they are brought online so it’s easy to track the effectiveness of your campaigns using Flowcode’s analytics.

QR codes for direct mail
QR codes for collecting CRM for direct mail

Collect CRM at scale

By scanning a QR code, audiences are easily directed to sign-up forms, social profiles, or even pre-filled text messages to register for campaigns. Direct mail can be a powerful driver of CRM when QR codes are applied.

Best practices for QR codes for direct mail

Space on product packaging is precious — but QR codes are worth the addition. Check out these best practices.

  • Mobile landing page

    Connect to a Flowpage

    A Flowpage is a mobile landing page that can host product pages, social profiles, and any digital destination you can think of.

  • QR codes that look good

    Design your QR code

    QR codes that match the aesthetic of your brand get more engagement. Work with our team of designers to create a QR code that sticks out from the rest.

  • Print your QR code

    Print it large

    A small QR code is not only hard to notice; it’s hard to scan. Make sure your code is printed as a PNG and at least 1"x1" big.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for direct mail? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for QR codes for direct mail

