QR Codes for Direct Mail
Measure the impact of your direct mail campaigns
Traditional direct mail campaigns are antiquated. Adding a QR code to your mail moves people online, allowing you to track engagement, collect customer contact information, and sell more products and services.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Drive audiences directly to product listings
No more typing in websites or calling phone numbers. QR codes are a ubiquitous, effortless way to bring people to your online store so they can buy your products.
Measure the effectiveness of regional campaigns
With traditional mailers, tracking the effectiveness of campaigns is difficult. However, when someone scans a QR, they are brought online so it’s easy to track the effectiveness of your campaigns using Flowcode’s analytics.
Collect CRM at scale
By scanning a QR code, audiences are easily directed to sign-up forms, social profiles, or even pre-filled text messages to register for campaigns. Direct mail can be a powerful driver of CRM when QR codes are applied.
Best practices for QR codes for direct mail
Space on product packaging is precious — but QR codes are worth the addition. Check out these best practices.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile landing page that can host product pages, social profiles, and any digital destination you can think of.
Design your QR code
QR codes that match the aesthetic of your brand get more engagement. Work with our team of designers to create a QR code that sticks out from the rest.
Print it large
A small QR code is not only hard to notice; it’s hard to scan. Make sure your code is printed as a PNG and at least 1"x1" big.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for direct mail? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for direct mail
How does a QR code work on mail?
QR codes can be printed on virtually any surface, and mail is no exception. Specifically for direct mail campaigns, QR codes can be used as a way to measure the effectiveness of your send. When someone scans a QR code they can be brought to any online destination like websites, product pages, PDFs, and so much more.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]