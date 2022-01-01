QR Codes for Donations

Drive 3.5x more donations with QR codes

QR codes make donating easier because they reduce the friction between engagement and action. Make donating simple by attaching QR codes to direct mail, marketing collateral, and broadcast them at events.

Talk to an expert
Make a free code

We power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo

->

QR codes on direct mail

Attach to direct mail

Placing QR codes on your  direct mail combines offline attention with the power of online data. Track the effectiveness of offline marketing while enabling online retargeting of the people who scanned your mail.

Get started ->

Broadcast at events

Want to encourage and measure audience engagement at your events? Attach a QR code to your presentations and increase audience engagement.

Try Now ->
QR codes at events
QR codes for marketing materials

Insert on marketing collateral

Transform your static marketing collateral into an interactive experience that engages your audience in exciting ways.QR bridges the gap between offline to online, allowing you  to measure the impact of your marketing.  and retarget donor engagement.

Start now ->

Best practices for QR codes for donations

Raising money with QR codes can bring in funds in innovative ways, but make sure to follow these best practices.

  • QR code scan

    Does your code scan?

    Before you launch your donor campaign, scan and make sure the code works. Warping of the QR code can break it, so keep the aspect ratio of the QR image consistent.

  • QR code CTAs

    Include calls to actions

    If you want people to take action, you have to ask. Asking people to “donate now” lets people know what the purpose of the QR code and motivates them to act.

  • Mobile landing page

    Link to a Flowpage

    A Flowpage is Flowcode’s one stop mobile page where you can link all the information a donor would need. Include educational materials, disclosures, events, and donation links.

Learn more best practices

Key features you get with Flowcode

Raising money with QR codes is seamless with these key features.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Try now for free

FAQs for getting more donations with QR codes

How can you use QR codes for donations?

open

How can nonprofits get QR codes?

open

How can nonprofits encourage someone to scan their QR code?

open

How do you create QR codes for tickets?

open

Will QR codes for donations expire?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]