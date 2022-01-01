Potential donors could be more likely to scan your codes if they’re given something of value in return. This could be in the form of a raffle that scanners are entered into or it could be swag that the code is printed on. The more ways you can get your code in front of potential donors, the more likely they’ll be to scan it. QR code generators like Flowcode offer unlimited scans so you don’t have to worry about placing your code far and wide.