QR Codes for Donations
QR codes make donating easier because they reduce the friction between engagement and action. Make donating simple by attaching QR codes to direct mail, marketing collateral, and broadcast them at events.
Attach to direct mail
Placing QR codes on your direct mail combines offline attention with the power of online data. Track the effectiveness of offline marketing while enabling online retargeting of the people who scanned your mail.
Broadcast at events
Want to encourage and measure audience engagement at your events? Attach a QR code to your presentations and increase audience engagement.
Insert on marketing collateral
Transform your static marketing collateral into an interactive experience that engages your audience in exciting ways.QR bridges the gap between offline to online, allowing you to measure the impact of your marketing. and retarget donor engagement.
Best practices for QR codes for donations
Raising money with QR codes can bring in funds in innovative ways, but make sure to follow these best practices.
Does your code scan?
Before you launch your donor campaign, scan and make sure the code works. Warping of the QR code can break it, so keep the aspect ratio of the QR image consistent.
Include calls to actions
If you want people to take action, you have to ask. Asking people to “donate now” lets people know what the purpose of the QR code and motivates them to act.
Link to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is Flowcode’s one stop mobile page where you can link all the information a donor would need. Include educational materials, disclosures, events, and donation links.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Raising money with QR codes is seamless with these key features.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for getting more donations with QR codes
How can you use QR codes for donations?
QR codes can be included in emails and shared on social media as well as printed on stickers, merchandise, flyers and nearly anything else. These codes can link directly to donation pages to make it as easy as possible to raise money for your cause.
How can nonprofits get QR codes?
Many modern QR codes are dynamic so you can edit their destination after they’ve been created. That means you can move from one campaign to another without having to create new codes. Companies like Flowcode offer the first dynamic QR code for free. If you do need more simultaneous codes, there are a range of price tiers for nonprofits of every size.
How can nonprofits encourage someone to scan their QR code?
Potential donors could be more likely to scan your codes if they’re given something of value in return. This could be in the form of a raffle that scanners are entered into or it could be swag that the code is printed on. The more ways you can get your code in front of potential donors, the more likely they’ll be to scan it. QR code generators like Flowcode offer unlimited scans so you don’t have to worry about placing your code far and wide.
How do you create QR codes for tickets?
There are many options when it comes to QR code generators for tickets. Once you’ve chosen a code generator you can enter the necessary details and generate hundreds or even thousands of codes to print on tickets. Those tickets can be scanned using smartphones to allow for quick and easy admission. While companies like Flowcode offer a single code for free, you’ll likely have to pay for higher price tiers if you’re planning to create ticket codes for a large event.
Will QR codes for donations expire?
Whether your QR code will expire depends on the QR code generator you use and the price you pay for it. For example, all of Flowcode’s QR codes, including the free basic options, come with unlimited scans and no expiration date. Additionally, because the codes are dynamic one code can be used across a series of campaigns or can be altered between linking to informational pages or direct donation locations.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]