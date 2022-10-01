QR Codes for Open Houses
Use QR codes to seamlessly connect with buyers
Ready for more sales? QR codes take open houses to the next level. Capture leads, share contact information, highlight property features, track demographics, check-in guests, and more.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Collect CRM
Every QR code placed throughout an open house is an opportunity to gather contact information. Whether that’s a QR at check-in, or on a property feature, landing on a well designed landing page can motivate people to move into your sales funnel.
Share information about listings
QR codes are an easy way for people to scan your yard sign or window cling to get more information about a listing. Hold people’s attention with QR.
Hypercharge your check-in process
Rather than signing a guest book and having people take a brochure, why not have them scan a QR that contains all resources they will need when buying the house? Share property features, contracts, permit requirements, prices, market trends, agent bios, other properties, and more.
Best practices for QR codes at open houses
QR codes can be your best friend for open house — but they need to be harnessed correctly. Check out our best practices for using QR codes at open houses.
Scan to a Flowpage
Flowpage’s are mobile-friendly landing pages that contain links to things like property features, virtual tours, market trends, and more.
Design your QR code
Imagine a QR code that looks like a key, or perhaps a house? Would that get your attention more than a typical black-and-white one? Get a custom code with us.
Use dynamic codes
Information about properties change; so can the destination of your Flowcode. Update your code's destination without creating a new code.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for open houses? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for open houses
How are QR codes used in real estate?
QR codes have multiple use cases for real estate. Realtors can embed their contact information in codes to make acquiring new clients as simple as possible. Codes can be printed on signs or flyers for individual properties to link to all relevant information when scanned. Interested open house attendees can scan codes linked to virtual guest books or even the necessary forms to begin an application.
How do I create a QR code for an open house?
The first step towards creating a QR code for an open house is to choose a QR code generator. Different generators will offer different plans at different prices, so the best generator for your open house may depend on your needs. For example, Flowcode’s basic plan offers a free code with unlimited scans. These codes are dynamic, so you can update the link associated with a code without having to generate new codes if you’re only showing one house at a time. However, if you need multiple simultaneous codes for different open houses, you may have to pay for a Pro plan.
How can QR codes improve open houses?
Traditionally guests at an open house might leave their contact information in a guest book while a realtor attempts to field questions from multiple interested potential renters or buyers. This can cause problems if guests write illegibly or if there are too many guests for the realtor to properly assist. A code linked to an online guest book increases the chances that contact information is gathered properly and a code linked to all of the relevant information about a property means realtors can spend their time answering specific questions rather than having to reiterate the similar answers. Codes can also link to the necessary forms to allow for the most efficient applications.
What is a quick response code for real estate?
Quick Response Code, or QR codes, are square or circle patterns linked to an online location or containing instructions for smart devices. Most modern smartphones are capable of scanning QR codes using their camera feature. When a code is scanned, the user is brought to the specified online location or the instructions are enacted. QR codes for real estate can be used to gather contact information from potential clients, allow clients to quickly save a realtor’s contact information, provide details about specific properties, or even begin the application process for a lease or purchase.
How long do QR codes for open houses last?
Some QR codes expire after a certain amount of time or number of scans while others do not. Whether or not a code expires depends on the generator and plan you used to create the code. If you’ll only be showing a property for a short amount of time you may be willing to consider a plan with codes that expire. However if you want to be certain your codes will last for a long time you should make sure to read the details for the generator you’ve selected before you create your code or codes.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]