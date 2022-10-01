QR Codes for Open Houses

Use QR codes to seamlessly connect with buyers

Ready for more sales? QR codes take open houses to the next level. Capture leads, share contact information, highlight property features, track demographics, check-in guests, and more. 

QR codes for realtors

Collect CRM

Every QR code placed throughout an open house is an opportunity to gather contact information. Whether that’s a QR at check-in, or on a property feature, landing on a well designed landing page can motivate people to move into your sales funnel.

Share information about listings

QR codes are an easy way for people to scan your yard sign or window cling to get more information about a listing. Hold people’s attention with QR.

QR codes for yard signs
QR codes for open houses

Hypercharge your check-in process

Rather than signing a guest book and having people take a brochure, why not have them scan a QR that contains all resources they will need when buying the house? Share property features, contracts, permit requirements, prices, market trends, agent bios, other properties, and more.

Best practices for QR codes at open houses

QR codes can be your best friend for open house — but they need to be harnessed correctly. Check out our best practices for using QR codes at open houses.

  • Mobile landing page

    Scan to a Flowpage

    Flowpage’s are mobile-friendly landing pages that contain links to things like property features, virtual tours, market trends, and more.

  • Pretty QR codes

    Design your QR code

    Imagine a QR code that looks like a key, or perhaps a house? Would that get your attention more than a typical black-and-white one? Get a custom code with us.

  • Dynamic QR codes

    Use dynamic codes

    Information about properties change; so can the destination of your Flowcode. Update your code's destination without creating a new code.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for open houses? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for QR codes for open houses

How are QR codes used in real estate? 

How do I create a QR code for an open house?

How can QR codes improve open houses?

What is a quick response code for real estate?

How long do QR codes for open houses last?

