Some QR codes expire after a certain amount of time or number of scans while others do not. Whether or not a code expires depends on the generator and plan you used to create the code. If you’ll only be showing a property for a short amount of time you may be willing to consider a plan with codes that expire. However if you want to be certain your codes will last for a long time you should make sure to read the details for the generator you’ve selected before you create your code or codes.