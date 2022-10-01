QR Codes for Product Packaging
Communicate big information on small spaces with QR codes
Less is more when it comes to product packaging. QR codes can send scanners to valuable information about your products and educate potential customers about offerings.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Scan to learn more
QR codes on packaging provide information immediately. Whether you want to educate customers about your brand’s story or send them to a purchase page, Flowcode QR codes make for a frictionless customer experience.
Collect CRM at scale
Harness offline channels and use your packaging as a way to gather contact information from potential customers. QR codes on packaging can scan to newsletter sign up forms, contests, or any destination of your choice.
Lightening fast ordering
Scan the Flowcode QR code to get to your web-store. Then click "buy" on your product. That's two clicks. QR codes help people skip the typing and streamline connection to purchase.
"For every flavor of Three Wishes cereal, we print a unique Flowcode on the back of the box to drive engagement and offer a little something extra for those who scan. As a retail-first company, Flowcode plays a huge role in helping us capture our offline audience and introduce our in-store customers to our online community."
Best practices for QR codes on product packaging
Space on product packaging is precious — but QR codes are worth the addition. Check out these best practices.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile landing page for people to land when they scan your QR code. Share product pages, brand stories, contact info, and more.
Design your QR code
Black-and-white QR codes are boring and forgettable. Flowcode produces codes that match your brand and guarantee more scans.
Use dynamic codes
Marketing goals change, therefore so should the destination of your QR code. Flowcode QR codes can be changed to any destination at any time.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for product packaging? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for product packaging
How do I create a QR code for my packaging?
To create a QR code for your packaging you first need to choose a QR code generator. Flowcode is a popular option for many CPG products. Once you choose your generator, decide where you want to send scanners — like a URL, a PDF, or even a photo! You can customize your code with colors, text, logos, and download it with ease so you can put it on packaging.
Can I put a QR code on a package?
Yes! And putting QR codes on packaging is recommended. It’s a great way to get your customers to take an additional action after they purchase your product. Whether it’s going to your website to leave a review, following you on social media, or joining your newsletter, QR codes can send people to a variety of destinations. Try making one for free with Flowcode!
What are the QR codes on packages for?
QR codes on packages help customers discover your brand. After you sell a product, how do you secure additional touch points? QR codes can help. Companies like Flowcode can help you make a free QR code to put on your packaging. You can send people to your website, contact collection forms, leave a review, and so much more.
How small can a QR code be on packaging?
QR codes can get pretty small on packaging and still scan, but it’s best to keep them no smaller than 1”x1”. If you create a code with Flowcode you can get tips and tricks for how to position your code so it scans best.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]