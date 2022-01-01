Complete a short survey and our team will present you with a custom CPG proposal. Ready to educate more customers and collect CRM?

See how, when, and where your audience is scanning your creative. Analytics that drive decisions.

Where is your engagement highest? From ad creative to brick and mortar sales, QR codes can provide insights for you and your business partners.

Send scanners to a contact collection form so you can keep up to date on your latest sales, features, or content.

Leveraging Flowcode to connect multiple aspects of our business - from experiential marketing, to packaging, to print - has been game-changing for us in understanding where and how our consumers interact with the brand. The Flowcode team is best in class and their expertise in driving direct connections is unmatched.