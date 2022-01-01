QR Codes for Consumer Packaged Goods
Engage with your audience and grow your sales
Complete a short survey and our team will present you with a custom CPG proposal. Ready to educate more customers and collect CRM?
Used by over 10,000 businesses and 5 million individuals across 100+ countries with proven results.
Go custom with dynamic codes
Our team of in-house artists will design a code perfectly tailored to your brand.
Real-time engagement data.
See how, when, and where your audience is scanning your creative. Analytics that drive decisions.
Insights by location
Where is your engagement highest? From ad creative to brick and mortar sales, QR codes can provide insights for you and your business partners.
Seamless contact collection
Send scanners to a contact collection form so you can keep up to date on your latest sales, features, or content.
Use Flowcode to collect 1st party data
See how Haven's Kitchen leverages Flowcode's technology to drive in-store engagement to their products.
Leveraging Flowcode to connect multiple aspects of our business - from experiential marketing, to packaging, to print - has been game-changing for us in understanding where and how our consumers interact with the brand. The Flowcode team is best in class and their expertise in driving direct connections is unmatched.
Ali Thomas, Co-Founder at Hampton Water Rosé
How real CPG brands leverage Flowcode
Building community
Creating Flowpages — mobile-first landing pages — that can host tons of web links.
Creating shelf talkers
Less is more. A QR code on a shelf talker maximizes precious retail space.
Business collateral
Instead of handing out cards and one pagers — simply scan to share info.
Why 60% of Fortune 500s Use Flowcode.
Flowpage
Host All Your Links
Flowpage is the easiest way to share all your links, social accounts, contact information, and content in a mobile-first landing page. No coding required!
Try Flowcode FREE for one month
Connect in the offline, get a custom designed code, own your data.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Unlimited Scans
Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Simply open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
Can I track how customers are engaging with my QR codes?
Yes! Flowcode Pro offers advanced analytics that lets you see scans by time of day, date, day of week, and device type. Check out Flowcode Pro's other great features.
How are QR codes used in supply chain management?
QR codes are crucial for organizations to manage their inventory and track the progress of their manufacturing. Locations, serial numbers, production status, and more can all be stored on a QR code. This provides the organization with instant access to crucial information.
How do you use QR codes in logistics?
QR codes are key for packaging, shipping, and tracking packages from every stage in your logistics cycle. Before the good has finished being produced all the way through delivery at its final destination, QR codes keep manufacturers up to date on the good’s progress. You can monitor locations, estimate arrival times, identify precise serial numbers, and more!
Do consumers use QR codes?
QR code use has grown by 96% from 2018 to 2020. The pandemic brought on immense use-cases for contactless communication, so QR codes are back and better than ever!
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]