The black-eyed Cat Cafe
Our mission is to house as many cats as possible, and find them a forever home. whenever a cat gets adopted we are able to house new cats and the adoption fee helps feed our cats and keep up with necessities. We provide a space where you can hangout with friends and family, while playing with cute felines. You could even meet new cat lovers to discus your interests about cats with. Overall, we make sure our cats and customers have a fun and safe time here with us.
Book a Reservation for a Large party
Schedule a reservation for a party, schedule the day and time you wisj to visit and make sure to let us know what occasion your celebrating (birthday, special occasion, and more) *please let us know how many people are in your party, and make sure to be cautious and mindful of our pets.
Donate to Our Cat Café
Help us by donating to our cat café, help donate cat food, litter, used but barely worn toys, beds and cat necessities. To donate reach out to our Instagram @theblack-eyedcat let us know when you can drop off donations. when donating your receive a complementary 20 minute visit at our café.
Sign Up For Discount
follow our instagram and it automatically signs you up for a free discount every 100 customers we give away a discounted 2 hour visit and discounted food.
National Pet Day-Weekend Promotion
In celebrating National pet day we will be partnering with “@$#%#@ shelter" to provide discounted adoption fees and vaccines for both owned cats (personal cats) or adopted cats on site. Please visit the link for more information.
Schedule a Visit to the Cat Cafe
schedule a day and time you would like to visit our café, we charge hourly for a visit with our cats. Food and drinks are served all day.
Connect to Representative
You can reach us at our Instagram @ theblack-eyedcat or at our email @Theblack-eyedcats.cpls22.com, for any questions and regarding a cat you would wish to adopt.