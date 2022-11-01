The black-eyed Cat Cafe

Our mission is to house as many cats as possible, and find them a forever home. whenever a cat gets adopted we are able to house new cats and the adoption fee helps feed our cats and keep up with necessities. We provide a space where you can hangout with friends and family, while playing with cute felines. You could even meet new cat lovers to discus your interests about cats with. Overall, we make sure our cats and customers have a fun and safe time here with us.