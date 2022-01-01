QR Codes for App Downloads
Instantly send customers to download your app
From Apple to Android devices, Flowcode QR codes can detect a user’s device and send them to the appropriate app store. Place a code on any piece of marketing material and make downloading your apps easy.
Smart rules can detect devices
Easily send people to the correct app store by using smart rules that detect the scanner’s device. This creates less steps between scan and install, which results in more downloads.
Add a Flowpage for more destinations
Flowpages are mobile-friendly pages where you can consolidate links in an easy-to-use interface. Keep your socials, tutorials, videos, and links to app stores all in one place.
Insert on marketing collateral
Your goal is to get more downloads. Including QR codes on your marketing collateral means your app is two clicks away from being downloaded. QR codes = speed.
Best practices for downloading apps with QR codes
Get your app downloaded in frictionless and quick process for your customer. Following these practices will help.
Bold CTAs
By including a clear CTA, like “download now,” it draws the audience's attention and gives them instructions, resulting in more downloads.
Design your QR code
Most QR codes are boring. Ours aren’t. Design a code with Flowcode that’s sleak, engaging, and memorable.
Use dynamic codes
Update the online destination of any code you create — even after you printed it.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Features and analytics to help you get more downloads.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for app stores
Are there QR codes for apps?
QR codes can link to the download page for your app. Many modern QR codes are dynamic and can detect the device that is being used to scan the code and take the user directly to the proper app store for instant download. Companies like Flowcode offer analytics that allow you to keep track of which devices are being used to scan your codes and where and when they’re being scanned.
How do I make a QR code to download my app?
There are many options online for QR code generators that make it simple to create a QR code and link it to the download page for your app. While some generators put a limit on the number of scans, others offer codes that can be scanned an unlimited number of times so you can place it in as many places you think will be convenient for potential users. Companies like Flowcode allow you to create a QR code with unlimited scans for free.
How do you scan a QR code to download an app?
Nearly every modern smartphone and tablet device has a camera capable of reading QR codes. By opening the camera and aiming it at the code the device will automatically scan the code and produce a link to the download location of the app. Companies like Flowcode offer dynamic QR codes that will determine which device is being used to scan the code and direct the user to the proper download location.
Where should I place app QR codes?
Download codes for apps can be placed nearly anywhere in digital or physical space. They can be included in emails printed onto flyers, posters, stickers, and merchandise. As long as the QR code generator you’re using offers unlimited scans, you can place the codes in as many places as possible. Companies like Flowcode offer analytics that allow you to know where and when your codes are being scanned so you can adjust your strategy accordingly.
Can you send an app to someone?
QR codes provide a means to access an app in the physical world. While you can manually enter a link printed on a flyer or sticker or other physical surface, it takes time and it’s easy to make mistakes. QR codes offer instant access to their intended destination with far more ease and far less potential for mistakes, making it more likely that potential users will download your app.
