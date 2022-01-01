QR Codes for App Downloads

Instantly send customers to download your app

From Apple to Android devices, Flowcode QR codes can detect a user’s device and send them to the appropriate app store. Place a code on any piece of marketing material and make downloading your apps easy.

QR codes for downloading apps

Smart rules can detect devices

Easily send people to the correct app store by using smart rules that detect the scanner’s device. This creates less steps between scan and install, which results in more downloads.

Add a Flowpage for more destinations

Flowpages are mobile-friendly pages where you can consolidate links in an easy-to-use interface. Keep your socials, tutorials, videos, and links to app stores all in one place.

Insert on marketing collateral

Your goal is to get more downloads. Including QR codes on your marketing collateral means your app is two clicks away from being downloaded. QR codes = speed.

Best practices for downloading apps with QR codes

Get your app downloaded in frictionless and quick process for your customer. Following these practices will help.

  • QR codes with CTAs

    Bold CTAs

    By including a clear CTA, like “download now,” it draws the audience's attention and gives them instructions, resulting in more downloads.

  • Pretty QR codes

    Design your QR code

    Most QR codes are boring. Ours aren’t. Design a code with Flowcode that’s sleak, engaging, and memorable.

  • Dynamic QR codes

    Use dynamic codes

    Update the online destination of any code you create — even after you printed it.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Features and analytics to help you get more downloads.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for QR codes for app stores

Are there QR codes for apps?

How do I make a QR code to download my app?

How do you scan a QR code to download an app?

Where should I place app QR codes?

Can you send an app to someone?

