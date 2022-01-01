QR Codes for Business Cards
Network smarter with QR code business cards
Hand out cards confidently. QR codes on business cards get 60% more engagement, drastically increasing the chances you are contacted.
Make your contact information easily accessible
A QR code can contain your email, phone, socials, website, and more, all in one place. Implement a vCard, allowing people to save your contact info to their phone in seconds.
Lost cards, be gone
Fixing a QR to your business card makes it easier for people to save your contact information, meaning your card can always exist online.
Boost sales in a frictionless way
Once someone scans your QR code, they are effectively in your sales funnel. Manage contacts with Flowcode’s analytics or other CRM platform integrations. Once people are online, the sales possibilities are endless.
"We use flowcode on our customers' business cards to give them options! Scan the QR and download their contact details, go to a website for a special promotion, or simply give them a physical card, no matter what with Flow the Client is in charge of what happens next!"
Flowtag is your entire digital presence on the back of your phone
Order a Flowtag to elevate your business card even further. Easily share your contact info, social profiles, payment apps, and more.
Best practices for making a business card with QR codes
You want to get more contacts, right? Let's make your business card pop.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile-friendly landing page where you can easily display all your information like socials, website, landing pages, calendar, and way more.
Design your QR code
Typical QRs are boring and forgettable. Attractive QRs stand out. Flowcodes artists can design an exciting-looking code aesthetically tailored to your brand.
Use dynamic codes
If your goals change, so can your QR’s destination. Flowcode’s Smart Rules allow you to change the destination based on the time of day and day of the week.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Features and analytics to help you get more contacts.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes on business cards
How do I create a QR code for my business card?
There are many cheap or free QR code generators you can find online. Depending on the platform you use you may need to create an account and then you’ll be able to generate a code to link to an online destination including video, images, or audio. If you use a generator like Flowcode that creates dynamic QR codes, you’ll only have to create one code which you can include on as many cards as you’d like. That’s because the location of dynamic QR codes can be edited as often as you’d like after they’ve been generated.
Do the NFC chip and QR code have the same destination?
Yes, the NFC chip and QR code hold the same information. They simply provide different ways to transfer your information (tap vs. scan).
Are QR codes good for business cards?
QR codes are an amazing way to take business cards into the modern day. Rather than requiring a potential client or partner to enter a web address manually, they can use their phone to be taken to your website with a simple scan. If you have a portfolio, you can link to it directly. Many modern QR codes are dynamic, so you can change the location of the code without printing a new one. That means you could even print business cards with little more than the code, if you’re feeling mysterious, and convey all the information you need once it’s scanned.
How much does it cost to put a QR code on a business card?
Many QR code generators will allow you to create a limited number of codes for free. Once you’ve generated the code, you can apply it to as many business cards as you like. Be aware, however, that some generators may limit the number of times a code can be scanned whereas others, like Flowcode, allow unlimited scans even for their free basic codes. Regardless of whether you pay to generate your codes, you’ll likely have to pay a variable fee to a printer to create the cards themselves. Be sure to compare different price options and be aware you’ll likely get a discount for printing in bulk.
What can a QR code on a business code link to?
QR codes can be linked to nearly any online destination. While most QR codes on business codes will link to the website for the business the card was designed to promote, there are many other possible options to consider. A code can link to a video presentation about the business or a designers portfolio. If there’s an app associated with the business, the code can be linked directly to its download page. As long as it’s hosted on the internet, you can probably link to it with a QR code.
Can QR codes replace business cards?
While QR codes provide many benefits beyond old-fashioned business cards, they can work very well together. While business cards can be lost, a business card with a QR code linked to a download of your contact information can be scanned immediately. Once your information is loaded on the scanner’s device, it doesn’t matter what happens to the card. QR codes can also link directly to audio and video which business cards without QR codes of course can’t.
Still have questions?