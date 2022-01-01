Many QR code generators will allow you to create a limited number of codes for free. Once you’ve generated the code, you can apply it to as many business cards as you like. Be aware, however, that some generators may limit the number of times a code can be scanned whereas others, like Flowcode, allow unlimited scans even for their free basic codes. Regardless of whether you pay to generate your codes, you’ll likely have to pay a variable fee to a printer to create the cards themselves. Be sure to compare different price options and be aware you’ll likely get a discount for printing in bulk.