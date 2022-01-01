QR Codes for Hiring Employees
Effortlessly collect applications for open roles
The best employees are also customers. By adding QR codes to items your customers purchase, you can hire people loyal to your brand.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Make your print media a hiring tool
Receipts, flyers, posters, business cards, and more can be used as a hiring tool. A Flowcode paired with clear hiring CTA is a powerful opportunity to inform people that you are hiring.
Company vehicles that collect leads
By adding a QR code to a company vehicle, you provide job seekers the ability to learn more about your company while on the move. Flowcode’s destinations are dynamic, meaning you can update the positions available without making a new QR code.
Applying made instant! Rapid CRM collection
Flowcode integrates with CRM platforms, allowing you to organize and contact your applicants with ease. Whether you want to sync submissions to a Google Sheet or Zapier, Flowcode has you covered.
Best practices for QR codes for hiring
Looking for more applicants? QR codes let you tap new channels for leads. Check out some best practices
Clear calls to action
Without a clear Call to Action, people will be less motivated to scan the Flowcode. Including copy, like “apply now,” means more people will apply for your position.
Match your brand
No more boring black-and-white QR codes. Include your logo, choose a shape, and add artistic flair around the code to make them pop.
Use dynamic codes
Flowcodes never expire and the destination can be changed at any time depending on what position you’re hiring for.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for hiring? These features will help you get leads
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for hiring
How can QR codes be used for hiring?
QR codes can be linked directly to job application forms online. QR codes make it easy for potential employees to begin an application as soon as they’re made aware of the open position. By allowing potential hires to instantly begin the process with a scan of their phone, you lower the chances that they’ll forget about the opportunity once they return home. In turn, this lowers the chance that you’ll miss out on quality candidates.
Where should QR codes for hiring be placed?
QR codes can be placed anywhere a potential applicant might see it. This could mean in the window of your business or on the side of a vehicle. If you’re attending a job fair you can print the codes on to flyers and put it on the front of your booth. You can get creative as well, putting the application code on t-shirts or temporary tattoos for existing employees.
How do I create a QR code for hiring?
First you’ll need to select a QR code generator. Different generators come with different costs and stipulations. You’ll need to do your research to determine which generator best fits your hiring needs. Once you’ve settled on a generator you’ll just have to make an account if necessary, enter the required information, and then create the code. Be aware that some codes might have a limit on how many times they can be scanned whereas platforms like Flowcode allow you to create your first code with unlimited scans for free. These codes are also dynamic, which means that you can create one code for one position and then alter the destination once you’re looking to fill a different role.
Can you tell when your recruitment codes are scanned?
If you want greater insight into who is scanning your codes and when and where they’re scanning for them, you can opt for a QR code generator that includes analytics. Depending on the generator, this may come at a cost or it might be included with any codes created through the platform. If you think analytics might be important to you, consider using a generator that offers them just in case as you’ll have to create a new code if you switch to a different generator. Platforms like Flowcode offer a basic plan that comes with a free dynamic code and includes first party analytics for free.
How can I encourage applicants to scan my recruitment code?
The best way to encourage potential applicants to scan your recruitment code is explain the advantages of the job in a compelling and succinct way. It’s also wise to use a clear and simple call to action alongside the code like “scan to apply.” The more appealing the opportunity and the simpler it is to apply, the more candidates you’re likely to receive.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]