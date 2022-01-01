QR Codes for Hiring Employees

Effortlessly collect applications for open roles

The best employees are also customers. By adding QR codes to items your customers purchase, you can hire people loyal to your brand.

QR codes for hiring

Make your print media a hiring tool

Receipts, flyers, posters, business cards, and more can be used as a hiring tool. A Flowcode paired with clear hiring CTA is a powerful opportunity to inform people that you are hiring.

Company vehicles that collect leads

By adding a QR code to a company vehicle, you provide job seekers the ability to learn more about your company while on the move. Flowcode’s destinations are dynamic, meaning you can update the positions available without making a new QR code.

QR codes for CRM

Applying made instant! Rapid CRM collection

Flowcode integrates with CRM platforms, allowing you to organize and contact your applicants with ease. Whether you want to sync submissions to a Google Sheet or Zapier, Flowcode has you covered.

Best practices for QR codes for hiring

Looking for more applicants? QR codes let you tap new channels for leads. Check out some best practices

  • QR code CTAs

    Clear calls to action

    Without a clear Call to Action, people will be less motivated to scan the Flowcode. Including copy, like “apply now,” means more people will apply for your position.

  • Pretty QR codes

    Match your brand

    No more boring black-and-white QR codes. Include your logo, choose a shape, and add artistic flair around the code to make them pop.

  • Dynamic free QR codes

    Use dynamic codes

    Flowcodes never expire and the destination can be changed at any time depending on what position you’re hiring for.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for hiring? These features will help you get leads

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for QR codes for hiring

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]