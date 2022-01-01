QR Codes for Live Events
Manage live events with QR codes
If you’ve been to a major event in the past few years, you’ve seen QR codes. That’s because they are versatile, powerful, and quickly connect attendees to any online destination. They can be added to tickets, sell merch, gather feedback, and so much more.
Add QR codes to tickets
From making check-in easy (no more clumsy ticket ripping) to sending customers to promotional deals, adding QR codes to tickets opens up a world of possibilities.
Sell merchandise with ease
QR codes connect to any URL, like an online store, and make it easy for customers to shop online and skip the in-person lines. It's a win-win — give your buyer options while creating an additional point of sale for your event.
Collect customer information
A mailing list is the bread and butter of any live event promoter. A QR code is an easy way to get them to sign up. Create lead magnets and strong CTAs to encourage people to volunteer their contact details.
"We use Flowcode in many different ways to add a fun user experience for our fanbase attending Somerset Patriots Minor League Baseball games. Each seat in the ballpark has a QR Code, which I change every game to something specific for that game. We also use to add opportunities for fans to sign up for contests, promotions, scavenger hunts, and much more!"
Best practices for QR codes at events
Step 1 is creating the codes, but how are you going to get people to scan them? Check out our best practices for using QR codes at events.
WiFi is key
Venues can have bad reception. Ensure there's WiFi at your venue so people can scan QR codes with ease and explore your digital destinations.
Include calls to actions
CTAs get people to take action. They reduce decision fatigue, create a clear path to the next step, and improve conversions. Give people a reason to scan your QR.
Is your staff educated?
QR Codes are a valuable resource to get engagement in your venue — but only if they are being scanned. Ensure your staff is prompting customers to scan codes.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for an event? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for events
How do you use QR codes for events?
QR codes are a vital tool for event management. Tickets with codes can be scanned for efficient admission. Codes placed around a venue can link to important information, provide opportunities for feedback, or allow instant merchandise purchases. Finally scanning a code makes connecting to WiFi or downloading an event app in a snap.
How do I create a free QR code for an event?
QR codes can be printed on promotional materials or placed around an event venue and scanned unlimited times. Today many codes are dynamic, their destination can be updated for each new event you’re planning. Companies like Flowcode allow users to create a free QR codes for free with their basic plan.
Can QR codes link to calendar events?
QR codes can be linked to calendar events to allow anyone who scans the code to instantly RSVP and add the event to their personal calendar.
How do you create QR codes for tickets?
There are many options when it comes to QR code generators for tickets. Once you’ve chosen a code generator you can enter the necessary details and generate hundreds or even thousands of codes to print on tickets. Those tickets can be scanned using smartphones to allow for quick and easy admission. While companies like Flowcode offer a single code for free, you’ll likely have to pay for higher price tiers if you’re planning to create ticket codes for a large event.
How do I create a QR code for an invitation?
Online QR code generators make it simple to create unique QR codes. These codes can be printed on invitations or included in email invites and link directly to an RSVP page so potential guests can properly register their attendance. Companies like Flowcode allow you to create your first QR code for free.
