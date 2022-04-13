QR Codes for Marketers
Scale your business with dynamic QR codes for marketers
Powerful analytics
View real-time data for the offline world. Instantly see how, when, and where your audience is scanning your creative.
Boost sales with easy reordering
Add a code to your packaging that sends customers to instantly reorder.
Test and learn
A/B test your campaigns in the real world with unique codes to learn where to optimize your marketing spend.
Build your 1st party data
Send scanners to a contact collection form so you can keep up to date on your latest sales, features, or content.
More 5 star reviews
Reviews build trust. Make it easy for customers to recommend you with a code that scans to your review page.
QR code basics
We've compiled a list of QR code marketing rules, guaranteed to help you boost engagement with your audience.
How marketers elevate their campaigns with Flowcode
Billboards that convert
Your ad creative captured their attention, now get them to your site. No one types in URLs anymore!
More sales from direct mail
With Flowcode QR codes, you can create a unique code for each address so you know how each house interacts with your mailers.
Make TV clickable
From the Super Bowl, to Home Shopping Network, you see codes everywhere on your TV. Flowcode QR codes are the only ones optimized for on-screen scanning.
Own your data
3rd party data is going away, so if you don't own your audience, how will you stay in touch? With Flowcode reports, we've got you covered.
Build your newsletter
Email is still the lowest cost, highest results marketing tool. With Flowcode, you can collect emails and automatically sync to your CRM.
Share all your links
With Flowpage, you can host all your links, PDFs, articles, socials, and checkout pages all from one, no-code, custom mobile page.
Make your videos interactive
With the Flowcode video tool, we automatically add a code to your video without getting in the way of your creative. No editing required!
Why 60% of Fortune 500s use Flowcode
Flowpage
Host all of your web links
Flowpage is the easiest way to share all your links, social accounts, contact information, and content in a mobile-first landing page. No coding required!
FAQs for QR codes for marketers
What are the benefits of using QR codes for marketers?
QR code provide rapid connection with an audience, all with the scan of a code with a mobile phone. Marketers love using QR codes because they make the connection with a buyer frictionless and easy.
How can I use QR codes for marketing?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website's shop page
- Customer contact collection
- A page to collect reviews
- Measuring engagement on ad creative
- QR codes on packaging to boost re-ordering
Are QR codes good for marketing?
Yes! Because QR codes bridge the gap between the offline and online world, QR codes are an effective way to rapidly bring customers from the real world to a website. Whether you're selling products or services, QR codes on advertisements in the offline world can send scanners to digital destinations.
How do you create a QR code for marketing?
Creating a QR code for marketing can be done in four easy steps:
Step 1: Head to Flowcode.com
Step 2: Pick any destination for where you want to send scanners. An example could be a website, a social media page, or even a PDF.
Step 3: Choose the shape, pattern, color, and logo design of your code.
Step 4: Download it!
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]