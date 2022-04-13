Billboards that convert Your ad creative captured their attention, now get them to your site. No one types in URLs anymore!

More sales from direct mail With Flowcode QR codes, you can create a unique code for each address so you know how each house interacts with your mailers.

Make TV clickable From the Super Bowl, to Home Shopping Network, you see codes everywhere on your TV. Flowcode QR codes are the only ones optimized for on-screen scanning.

Own your data 3rd party data is going away, so if you don't own your audience, how will you stay in touch? With Flowcode reports, we've got you covered.

Build your newsletter Email is still the lowest cost, highest results marketing tool. With Flowcode, you can collect emails and automatically sync to your CRM.