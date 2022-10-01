QR codes are defined as "quick response" codes. The codes are similar to a barcode, however unlike bar codes, QR codes allow you store any type of information you like. From website URLs to videos, QR codes are a way to bring people to online destinations. By opening up your camera app on your phone, most QR codes can be scanned in an instant. From there, you can be transported to different digital locations. Many businesses and brands are using QR codes to send customers to product pages, websites, menus, sign up forms, and countless of other destinations. QR codes are so effective because they're fast, easy for people to scan, and allow people to discover websites and other links without typing them into their phone.